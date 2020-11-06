Rusty Hardin & Associates Earns Repeat Placement In 2021 Best Law Firms List

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Rusty Hardin & Associates is again included among the country's top law firms with repeat placement on the list of "Best Law Firms" from U.

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Rusty Hardin & Associates is again included among the country's top law firms with repeat placement on the list of "Best Law Firms" from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

For 2021, the firm obtained separate Tier 1 rankings - the highest honor - for work in appellate, commercial litigation, criminal defense: general, and criminal defense: white-collar in the Houston metro area. Notably, Rusty Hardin & Associates is also ranked this year for personal injury litigation, while the firm's appellate practice garnered repeat national recognition.

"To be recognized at the Tier 1 level in multiple practice areas speaks to the depth and talent of our lawyers," said Mr. Hardin. "Every member of the firm delivers outstanding work, and we are proud to receive this honor from clients and peers."

To be selected to the Best Law Firms list, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review legal guide. Earlier this year, eight attorneys were recognized as a Best Lawyer, including firm founder Rusty Hardin; firm partners Lara Hollingsworth, Joe Roden, and Jennifer Brevorka; senior attorney Marcie McFarland; of counsel Cathy Cochran; and associates Naomi Howard and Emily Smith.

Selection to U.S. News — Best Lawyers lists is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the same practice areas, and review of additional information provided by law firms. Factors evaluated by clients include expertise, responsiveness, integrity, cost-effectiveness, and competitiveness.

To view the full 2021 Best Law Firms list, visit http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate fights, and general civil and criminal litigation. For more information, please visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/.

