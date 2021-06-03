Russian Investment Major Interros Joins Consortium Of The Atomyze Blockchain Platform Backers

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interros, a private investment group founded by Vladimir Potanin over 30 years ago, has become a member of the consortium of investors for the Atomyze blockchain platform, said Sergei Batekhin, CEO...

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interros, a private investment group founded by Vladimir Potanin over 30 years ago, has become a member of the consortium of investors for the Atomyze blockchain platform, said Sergei Batekhin, CEO and Head of the Management Board of Interros, during a session on digital financial assets at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Atomyze is a global digital marketplace that will tokenize physical assets, products and services and make them available to a wide customer base, from large industrial players to professional and individual investors. The first issuer on the platform was Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, via its own Global Palladium Fund (GPF). In December of last year, Norilsk Nickel has issued the first tokens involving metal contracts to its major industrial partners Traxys SA and Umicore SA.

GPF Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs), backed by Nornickel's metals, were issued in January of 2021 and are listed on the London and Frankfurt stock exchanges with more listings on other exchanges to follow this year.

"To establish our own platforms for tokenization means to ensure a full-fledged infrastructure for the digital economy, which is important from the point of view of ensuring digital equality of Russia with the world's largest economies," said Sergei Batekhin.

The Atomyze platform, whose independent branches exist in the US and Swiss jurisdictions, is currently awaiting a license from the Bank of Russia.

At the end of May, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has asked the Central Bank to speed up the licensing of tokenization platforms in Russia.

The Interros Group is one of the largest private investment companies in Russia, founded by Vladimir Potanin in 1990. Since its inception, Interros has successfully completed more than 25 investment projects. Drawing on many years of successful experience in the Russian market and shareholder's assets we invest in high-tech innovative projects aimed at developing Russia and improving people's lives, in line with Vladimir Potanin's policy of transferring capital to the benefit of society. Interros's diversified portfolio includes investments in metals & mining, real estate development, sports and tourism, pharmaceuticals and private equity.

