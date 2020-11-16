Russian Digital Services Operator Tricolor Deploys An Advanced Omnichannel Contact Center With Orange Business Services

Russian digital services operator Tricolor has turned to Orange Business Services to modernize its customer service activities, leveraging technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions.

Tricolor provides digital services, including satellite television and video streaming, for 12.2 million households throughout Russia. By deploying Genesys Engage, the omnichannel and multi-cloud customer engagement solution to be used by hundreds of operators, Tricolor can now interact with its customers all across the country via voice, chat, social networks, instant messaging and e-mail by seamlessly using a single platform.

The solution allows Tricolor to maintain the level of service regardless of communications channel. Tricolor can now also use speech analytics, allowing it to identify the reason for customers' calls. This in turn provides the company valuable data insights in order to optimize internal processes and allow further self-service provision to end customers.

Working with Orange Business Services since 2018, Tricolor deployed this new solution on top of its existing infrastructure. The seamless transition to the new platform took only six weeks and did not impact current business processes nor the quality of services provided.

Orange Business Services experts first conducted an audit of the contact center's internal procedures to draw up an analysis of functionality requirements. All stages of the contact center implementation were carried out in close cooperation with Tricolor.

"We are pleased that Tricolor chose us as a partner for this contact center implementation. An omnichannel platform makes it possible to engage with customers regardless of the communication channel. This is essential to provide a highly personalized customer experience. The benefits have already been seen by more than 500 of our customers around the world," said Richard van Wageningen, senior vice president, IMEAR, Orange Business Services.

"Tricolor cares about its customers, so it sought to optimize and improve customer support. Thanks to this innovative solution, we can significantly speed up the processing of calls and provide an omnichannel service. The Genesys Engage platform allows a contact center employee to see complete information on all customer requests in real time. They can then provide the necessary operational support regardless of the communication channel. In our database, there are already more than a 1.5 million user requests. Further data collection will make the work of the contact center even more effective. Introducing speech analytics allows enterprises to automate the assessment of service quality and improve interaction with customers," said Ekaterina Pavlova, director of the service department of Tricolor.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 257 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is the multiplatform operator, providing the complex of digital services including television throughout Russia. Tricolor creates the complex informational and entertaining media scene for all the family members, accessible from any device, anywhere and at any time.

Along with traditional viewing of TV through the satellite Tricolor's customers can use internet connection for viewing TV channels, as well as broadcast control options (rewind, pause, TV history data). In 2019 Tricolor launched an online cinema that is accessible to subscribers upon connection of hybrid receiving equipment to Internet or in an application "Tricolor Kino I TV" on smartphones, tablets or Smart TV, and on web at kino.tricolor.tv. Also the operator provides access to the service "Satellite Internet" and the service "Smart Home".

By the end of 3Q 2020, the total customer base of the operator was 12.206 million households, including 10 million HDTV subscribers and more than 185,000 UHD clients. The number of users of the Internet project is 1.2 million.

