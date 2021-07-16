Russia Hydrogen Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen as New Energy Hope" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen as New Energy Hope" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subject of energy transition has not just reached Russia, it has rapidly moved to the foreground of debate about the future of the national energy sector.

Special attention is now drawn to hydrogen: this subject is being touted day and night, snowballing.

Just a short while ago hydrogen was something exotic, but today the Energy Ministry has already drawn up an entire Hydrogen Energy Development Programme planning to export 100 billion dollars' worth of hydrogen in 30 years. No effort is spared to portray Russia as all but a "hydrogen superpower." Hydrogen must become the answer to Europe's abandonment of hydrocarbons: we expect it to be hydrogen that we will be able to offer the global market instead of oil and gas.

Hydrogen lobbyists are not really worried that there is no hydrogen market today; that Europe so far recognises only "green" hydrogen produced using renewable energy; that there is no clear understanding of reliable hydrogen transport schemes. They say that if we think too long, we will miss the opportunity to restructure our energy sector and the economy in general.

Our report is an attempt to clarify who and why promotes the hydrogen topic in Russia and what really strong aspects this project has.

From the report you will learn:

Which of government regulators is in charge of hydrogen and what initiatives they advance

How adequate the government strategy is for hydrogen production development

Who will finance hydrogen production development

Who the main lobbyists for hydrogen are at bureaucratic and corporate levels

What corporations and for what reasons promote hydrogen, what their strong and weak points are at the start of the Russian hydrogen project

How the subject of methane/hydrogen mixtures is connected with the fight against Gazprom's export monopoly

What the hydrogen topic looks like in the regional aspect: what regions announce what projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. HOW HYDROGEN AGENDA IS SET IN RUSSIA. EXTERNAL BACKGROUND FOR RUSSIA'S EMERGING ENTHUSIASM WITH HYDROGEN

3. EVOLUTION OF GOVERNMENT POLICY ON HYDROGEN

Hydrogen in Russian Official Energy Policy

Development of Regulatory Framework for Hydrogen

Meaning of Hydrogen Agenda to Russian Companies

4. KEY REGULATORS OF RUSSIAN HYDROGEN MARKET DEVELOPMENT

Energy Ministry and Respective Deputy Prime Minister, Novak

Industry and Trade Ministry

Economic Development Ministry

5. COMPANIES WITH THE POTENTIAL TO BE INVOLVED IN IMPLEMENTING HYDROGEN STRATEGY

Gazprom

Rosatom

Novatek

Rosneft

Rusnano

RusHydro

Lukoil

6. HYDROGEN PROJECTS IN RUSSIAN REGIONS

Kaliningrad Region

Moscow

Moscow Region

Magadan Region

Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

Sakhalin Region

7. KEY CONCLUSIONS

