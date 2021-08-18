Russell Wilson Launches Debut Hat Line From 3BRAND Label, Exclusively At Lids

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports retailer Lids today announced that Seattle Seahawks star quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, Russell Wilson will be launching a brand new hat line from his recently founded 3BRAND label, sold exclusively at Lids.

The caps will feature Russell Wilson's signature number 3 icon logo and will be available in three different colored hats. This unique collection is one of three drops by Russell Wilson and 3BRAND this year. All drops will be available at select Lids stores and on Lids.com in the months ahead. 3BRAND represents everyone out there who has a dream and is dedicated to hard work. The 3BRAND collection brings sport, fashion and lifestyle to these iconic caps.

In addition to the stylish caps, five percent of sales will be donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth to lead with a why not attitude. The foundation also supports student access to equal education opportunities, children's health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders.

"I have always dreamed of having my own hat line at Lids and to finally launch my 3BRAND collection exclusively at Lids is a dream come true," said Russell Wilson. "Being able to keep your dreams alive, never giving up, and living life with a why not you attitude is what the 3BRAND signifies and I can't wait to see everyone wearing them."

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive retail partner to launch Russell Wilson's debut hat line from his 3BRAND label," said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings and co-founder and partner at Ames Watson. "This collection not only offers our customers a way to express the important messages of never giving up on your dreams but also to provide them with a sense of excitement while wearing these caps."

The announcement follows a year of growth for Lids that saw the retailer add 70 stores during the pandemic and cement an international expansion agreement with the NBA. Lids remains the largest headwear retailer in North America, with over 28 million sold per year across their 1,200+ locations. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

Retailing for $39.99, the first release from this exclusive collection will be available in select Lids locations throughout the U.S. and on Lids.com starting Thursday, August 19.

About 3BRAND:Launching in 2021, Russell Wilson's 3BRAND brings sport, music and fashion together in an on-trend sportswear brand that inspires us to be better, do more, and give back. 3BRAND believes the mind, body and soul combine to make dreams come true. A percentage of all 3BRAND sales are donated to the Why Not You Foundation, Russell and Ciara's nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. Follow us on Instagram ( @3brand), or Facebook ( 3 BRAND).

About Lids:Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram ( @lids), Facebook ( @lids), Twitter ( @lids), or LinkedIn.

About Why Not You Foundation:Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children's health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders. In Fall 2020, the foundation announced its first Why Not You Academy, a school that blends real-world applications with classroom learning. Learn more at www.whynotyoufdn.org.

