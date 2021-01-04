Russell Health: 'Most Promising Bio Tech Startups 2020'

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Willowbrook, Illinois, Russell Health, a national marketer and distributor of specialty medical products and services has recently been awarded "Most Promising Bio Tech Startups 2020" by Startup City.

About Russell Health:Russell Health and its partners have distributed regenerative therapy products nationwide and achieved profound clinical outcomes in multiple therapeutic areas including cosmetics, wound care, pain management, podiatry, orthopedics, dentistry and gynecology.

With their partners and suppliers, they work to provide innovative life-changing and sustaining products and therapies to patients and healthcare providers around the world.

Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy ® is Russell Health's revolutionary procedure to help rejuvenate, regenerate and lubricate ailing joints as well as help to increase mobility while decreasing pain. Responsibly sourced acellular tissue allografts are helping people of all ages to recover from injuries and get their life back.

In honor of their achievements, StartUp City has featured an article about the innovators titled: "Russell Health: Bringing Life-Changing Innovation through Regenerative Medicine." Read the full article here.

Article Quote:

"Jonathan Benstent notes: Regenerative medicine is transforming healthcare innovations that have shown to provide improved patient care and increased quality of life. The cutting-edge and less invasive technologies help the body repair itself through its unique healing capabilities and are a powerful alternative to risk-prone surgeries. When Ryan Salvino, an MBA graduate and an enthusiast in medicine, experienced this revitalizing effect first-hand while working as a sales representative for a regenerative medicine company, and it was nothing less than a miracle. "I saw the before and after effect in patients intimately and it's incredible how effective, painless, and safe these products are for the treatment of multiple disorders throughout the body," recalls Salvino. ( startupcity.com, 2020)

Client Testimonials:

"The customer service from the company has been exceptional. Russell Health is easily reachable by phone and always happy to provide guidance as needed." (Dr. Yula Indeyeva, MD)

"Thank you so much for training each of our departments from our medical staff to front desk to the billing department. I thought I was going to have to do everything BUT you did it for us. The staff loved the training and each department knows exactly what they must do to implement this product." (Dr. Chris Pellow)

Visit Russell Health online to learn more about Stem Cell Recruitment Therapy®. For media inquiries or to contact the Russell Healthteam directly. Please visit www.russellhealth.com or email marketing@russellhealth.com.

Contact: Veronica Bennett

Phone: 312-919-1896

Email: marketing@russellhealth.com

Mailing Address: 621 Plainfield Rd., Willowbrook, IL 60527

Online: www.russellhealth.com

