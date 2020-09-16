TOMS RIVER, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell D. Petranto DPM, FACFAS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Podiatrist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his role as a Managing Partner with Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C.

Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C. proudly serves several communities of New Jersey with offices in Toms River, Forked River, Whiting, Brick, and Browns Mills. The dedicated team continues to provide the highest standard of podiatric care for patients. With access to state-of-the-art facilities, patients are offered tailored treatments provided for ease of access and comfort. Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates offer a wide range of podiatric services including digital x-ray, diabetic foot care, laser, vascular diagnostic testing, ambulatory surgical center, certified orthotist and pedorthist, certified diabetic shoe fitting, IRB research facility, and more.

Board Certified Podiatrist, Dr. Petranto has accrued 24 years of expert medical knowledge and professional experience specializing in the treatment of bunion and other forefoot related deformities. In his current capacity as Managing Partner with Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C., Dr. Petranto offers a vast repertoire of expertise and demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity. Alongside his role, he serves as Co-Residency Director for the Veterans Administration Hospital Residency Program for the Ocean County Division.

He is also affiliated with The Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, The James Klinghoffer Center, and The Wound Treatment Center at Monmouth Medical Southern Campus. Among his professional experiences, Dr. Petranto served eight terms as chairman of the Department of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at Monmouth Medical Southern Campus.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Petranto completed his undergraduate studies at Albright College, followed by earning his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. Soon thereafter, he completed a residency at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Trauma Center and the Metropolitan Hospital Springfield Division in Philadelphia, PA. He is board-certified in reconstructive foot surgery by the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Additionally, he is certified in Hyperbaric Medicine by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society.

As a leader in his field, Dr. Petranto remains abreast of the latest developments and innovations. He has served as a member of the Professional Relations Committee for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Currently, he is a Fellow in the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS), and a Diplomate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He is also an active member of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the New Jersey Podiatric Medical Society. He also holds a patent on a foot implant that will be used for patients suffering from painful structural hammertoe deformities.

When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Petranto enjoys fishing and his children.

Dr. Petranto dedicates this recognition to his father, Dr. Russell Robert Petranto.

