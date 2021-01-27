Rush Street Interactive To Launch BetRivers.com Online Sportsbook In Virginia Tomorrow

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting companies in the United States, today announced the launch of its flagship brand and industry leading online sportsbook,...

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting companies in the United States, today announced the launch of its flagship brand and industry leading online sportsbook, BetRivers.com, in Virginia.

Beginning tomorrow, sports enthusiasts across the Commonwealth of Virginia will be able to register, deposit funds and place bets at BetRivers.com on their favorite teams and events safely from their mobile devices and computers. Thousands of games across professional and collegiate sports from around the world, with millions of betting options including in-game wagering, will be available to sports bettors 24/7 from anywhere in the state. BetRivers.com will also offer its broad selection of live streaming content so players can watch games while they wager on RSI's easy-to-use gaming platform.

RSI has partnered with the highly anticipated Rivers Casino Portsmouth ("Rivers Casino"), a new, world-class entertainment and gaming destination coming soon to Virginia, to gain access to the online sports betting market in the Commonwealth. The long-term agreement enables RSI to operate in Virginia for 20 years from launch as well as provide its best-in-class retail sports wagering services to the in-casino sportsbook upon opening.

With RSI's BetRivers.com officially live in Virginia, Rivers Casino is the first land-based casino in the Commonwealth to launch its online sports betting partner, reinforcing their joint investment in and commitment to Virginia and its residents. Portsmouth voters greenlighted Rivers Casino's $300 million casino project planned for Victory Boulevard on November 3, 2020. Rivers Casino is expected to bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to the currently vacant site.

"We are pleased to add Virginia to the growing list of states that RSI and BetRivers.com call home as we continue to expand across the country and bring our exciting and trusted online sports betting product to new customers who appreciate an operator like us who focuses on earning and retaining player trust," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "Our leadership position in the markets in which we operate, including the two largest states with legalized online gaming, Pennsylvania and Illinois, where we were #1 in 2020, is a testament to the strength of the BetRivers.com brand and betting platform."

RSI received the prestigious 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year award and was named Customer Service Operator of the Year in 2020 from the eGaming Review. Eligible Virginia residents can now experience RSI's award-winning site and see for themselves why more and more players in other states are choosing to wager at BetRivers.com.

"We have become the preferred online gaming operator for tens of thousands of passionate bettors nationwide by focusing on what we believe they value most: an expansive array of betting options, innovative, player-friendly bonusing and loyalty programs, timely and even automated cash out approvals, and helpful and efficient customer service," Mr. Schwartz added. "We are confident Virginians will come to appreciate the differentiated and transparent user experience that RSI's BetRivers.com provides."

RSI currently operates online gaming sites available for customers to play today in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa and, most recently, Michigan. In addition to its top online sports betting offering, RSI offers immersive social gaming options and maintains U.S. market share in real-money online casino that is currently among the highest in the industry. Furthermore, RSI has a proven track-record of delivering tailored retail wagering services to in-casino sportsbooks and is the market leader in the three most populous states that have legalized retail sports betting: Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

"We would like to thank the Virginia Lottery Board as well as Portsmouth officials for their trust and partnership," concluded Mr. Schwartz. "Together with Rivers Casino, we look forward to offering Virginians safe, convenient and enjoyable online sports betting for years to come from a local brand they can trust."

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Rivers Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a $300 million gaming and entertainment complex by world-class casino developer Rush Street Gaming, was approved by Portsmouth voters in November 2020. Rush Street Gaming was pre-certified for operation by the Virginia Lottery Board and is currently pending licensure. Rivers Casino Portsmouth will bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to Hampton Roads and will anchor the new Entertainment District planned for Victory Boulevard. The upcoming facility includes plans for a hotel, indoor and outdoor concert venues, conference space, multiple restaurants and more. Rivers Casino Portsmouth will feature a wide variety of slots, table games, a poker room and a state-of-the-art BetRivers Sportsbook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about the anticipated timing of launch of its operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia, its operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia and its future performance there. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

