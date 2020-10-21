Rush Street Interactive Premiers Evolution's Online Live Dealer Casino Games In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, is once again leading the online gaming market by being the first to launch a Live Dealer Casino in Pennsylvania powered by Evolution, the global leader in the live dealer and table games category. Evolution's live dealer product will make its Pennsylvania debut on RSI's online casino sites with an exciting mix of live tables including low and high stakes Blackjack games (with side bets such as 21 +3 and Bet Behind), Roulette and Slingshot Roulette.

Live dealer games combine the convenience and ease of online gambling on a player's desktop, tablet and smartphone, with the trustworthy and social aspect of being at real tables with real dealers in real time.

"Many online players prefer live dealer options because they watch the action as it happens, which gives them a higher level of trust in the outcome," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "A live dealer game is the closest you can get online to playing in a land-based casino and we're thrilled to be the first to offer players in Pennsylvania the opportunity to virtually sit and play on Evolution's world renowned live tables."

"RSI is well established as the #1 online gaming operator in Pennsylvania and we are thrilled to partner with the acclaimed online gaming leader and are confident that the Evolution-hosted Live Dealer Casino will be a big hit in this market," said Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution. "On top of an exceptional range of world-class live game show style games, classic casino games and exclusive content, we have extensive experience with multiple state-of-the-art Live Casino studios worldwide. At the player interface level, our Blackjack is the fastest, slickest online Live Blackjack available anywhere, so players get more game rounds and exciting play in every gaming session."

"The Evolution-hosted Live Dealer Casino has proven very popular with players at PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey," Schwartz added. "We are confident players in Pennsylvania will love these live action table games too. Extending our partnership with Evolution into PA supports our mission to continually offer our loyal online players the best mix of innovative and entertaining games available."

The games are run in real time and payouts calculated in seconds so players online or on their mobile devices will feel as if they are sitting in a real casino while actually in the comfort of their home or anywhere in the state.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012 by industry gaming veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT EVOLUTION

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 300+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs about 6,800 people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-street-interactive-premiers-evolutions-online-live-dealer-casino-games-in-pennsylvania-301157303.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive