Rush Street Interactive Partners With The American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ Campaign

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Responsible Gaming Education Week, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) ("RSI" or the "Company"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today became the newest partner of the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign.

The Have A Game Plan campaign focuses on educating sports fans about the core principles of responsible sports betting: setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with trusted, regulated operators. Through its commitment to the campaign, RSI will integrate Have A Game Plan content into its consumer marketing, employee training, and overall responsible gaming strategy.

"Responsible gaming is at the core of our business and joining AGA's Have A Game Plan campaign is an important extension of these efforts," said Tammi Barlow, RSI director of corporate social responsibility. "It is crucial that our industry prioritizes the protection of those who are vulnerable to gambling problems and others affected by their behavior. Through this partnership with AGA, we will continue to provide our players with new, user-friendly tools and resources to wager responsibly, while ensuring our employees are positioned to provide the best possible customer service and care."

RSI's commitment to Have A Game Plan follows the Company's recent build out of its compliance and corporate social responsibility function and ongoing deployment of innovative responsible gaming tools within its products, such as its RushPay feature that enables fast, transparent, and non-cancellable withdraw and refund capabilities.

"As legal sports betting increases in popularity and availability, the success of the industry relies heavily on educating players about responsible gaming," said Casey Clark, AGA senior vice president. "We're proud to have Rush Street Interactive join us in this important endeavor."

As the market continues to expand, Have A Game Plan is aligning new and existing industry stakeholders behind a consistent responsible gaming message. RSI joins official campaign partners Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, New York Jets, NHL, PGA TOUR, SeventySix Capital, Sinclair Broadcast Group, UFC, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Football Team, as well as other gaming operators and suppliers.

AGA's Responsible Gaming Education Week, from September 19-25, educates consumers on responsible play and highlights responsible gaming's central role in gaming and sports betting.

For more information, please visit HaveAGamePlan.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with AGA and its promotions and initiatives related to this partnership. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers, and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-street-interactive-partners-with-the-american-gaming-associations-have-a-game-plan-bet-responsibly-campaign-301384565.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive