Rush Street Interactive Names Tammi Barlow Director Of Corporate Social Responsibility

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) ("RSI" or the "Company"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Tammi Barlow as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. Ms. Barlow brings over a decade of experience building and managing responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility programs for companies in the gaming industry.

In this new role, Ms. Barlow will lead the development and execution of RSI's corporate social responsibility strategy, including the continued implementation of the Company's responsible gaming initiatives as well as promotion and expansion of the Company's diversity, equity, and inclusion and environmental, social, and governance efforts with internal and external stakeholders. Ms. Barlow reports to RSI's Chief Compliance Officer, Laura McAllister Cox, a seasoned legal advisor to the gaming industry and regulatory and compliance professional who formally joined the Company earlier this year. Ms. Cox previously supported RSI's compliance efforts for over five years in her role as Vice President of Regulatory Compliance and Legal Counsel at Rush Street Gaming, LLC.

"As legal online gaming continues to expand across the country, it is critical that our industry's customers and employees are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to help ensure safe and fun gambling experiences," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "Tammi is a highly experienced executive with a demonstrated history of developing successful responsible gaming programs. RSI remains focused on being at the forefront of this important topic and we are proud to further our commitment to serving as a good corporate citizen with Tammi's addition to the team."

Since inception, RSI has prioritized the deployment of best-in-class responsible gaming tools within its products. Recent innovations include faster, transparent, and non-cancellable withdraw and refund processes; regular reviews of customer match criteria to prevent breaches in jurisdictional self-exclusion databases; and the continued integration of prominent responsible gaming messaging in customer-facing communications.

"I have long admired RSI for its thought leadership and continuous improvement approach to responsible gaming efforts," said Ms. Barlow. "Together with our partners in the industry, I look forward to educating RSI's stakeholders on the risks and rewards associated with gambling and empowering them to make smart decisions that create a betting gaming industry and better society."

Prior to joining RSI, Ms. Barlow served as Director of Responsible Gaming and Corporate Social Responsibility at Caesars Entertainment, Inc. following its acquisition of William Hill PLC. Before that, she was the Head of Responsible Gaming at William Hill PLC and Director of Responsible Gaming and Corporate Social Responsibility at William Hill US. Previously, she served as Manager of Responsible Gaming & Community Relations at International Game Technology (IGT). Ms. Barlow's career in the gaming industry began as the Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Northstar Lottery Group, LLC. She currently serves as a subject matter expert on Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling.

RSI is partnering with and supporting the American Gaming Association's 2021 observance of Responsible Gaming Education Week taking place September 19-24. The week provides an opportunity for gaming operators to refresh employee training, promote transparency and gaming literacy to customers, and work with community partners on advancing responsible gaming initiatives through events and educational resources.

About RSIRSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

