Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm Central Time) to...

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) ("RSI") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.

RSI's earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI's investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-844-200-6205 or, for international callers, + 44 208-0682-558. The conference call access code is 828144.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI's investor relations website shortly after the call until at least September 12, 2021.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005226/en/