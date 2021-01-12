Rusal America Releases New Line Of Sustainable, High-performance Aluminum Additive Manufacturing Powders

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusal America announced today the expansion of its aluminum product offerings to include Additive Manufacturing (AM) powders. The new powders portfolio is comprised of four traditional Al-Si based casting alloys and five specialty alloys designed for use in the aerospace and automotive industries, and more broadly in general industry. Rusal America's expanded portfolio makes high-performance solutions available to more AM applications than ever before through holistic alloy design that optimizes composition to maximize properties and printability while minimizing material cost.

"From primary aluminum and foundry alloys to billets and wire rod, Rusal America is a trusted supplier with a reputation for delivering unmatched high-quality, low-carbon aluminum products backed by customer and technical support that is second to none," said C. Brian Hesse, President and CEO of Rusal America. "We are excited to deliver the same to customers new and existing through our new line of innovative AM powder alloys."

Highlights of the portfolio include:

100% pre-alloyed and fully metallic powders, excluding any ceramic- or nano-inclusions.

Powders atomized exclusively from ALLOW feedstock, Rusal's leading low-carbon footprint aluminum brand. ALLOW's carbon footprint is 75% less than the global industry average (smelter scope 1 & 2 emissions). All powders come with a 3 rd-party certified carbon certificate to promote transparency and accountability.

RS-230, a novel hot-crack resistant Al-Cu alloy with high-strength stability up to 250 oC.

RS-553, a novel aerospace Al-Mg-Sc alloy with optimized scandium content that delivers comparable properties at significantly lower cost than similar Al-Sc AM alloys.

Rusal is uniquely positioned to provide unrivaled aluminum products to the AM industry thanks to our deep institutional aluminum alloy development expertise at the Rusal Light Materials and Technology Institute ( LMTI) and our world-class inert gas powder atomization facilities.

