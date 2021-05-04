HOUSTON and SMITHVILLE, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

HOUSTON and SMITHVILLE, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. ( RTA) announced today it had completed its acquisition of SCT BROADBAND, LLC, a rural Fiber and Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) based in Smithville, Texas.

SCT Broadband is a rural Wireless and Fiber Internet Service Provider for residential, business, and government customers between Austin and Houston, TX.

With this acquisition, RTA continues its expansion across rural America, as part of RTA's strategy to narrow the "Digital Divide" between rural and urban America. RTA brings significant value to these rural areas by providing affordable modern gigFAST™ internet services and VoIP and Internet of Things (IoT). In the near future RTA will be providing IPTV.

Erich Kaiser,President of SCT Broadband commented "Joining RTA's family is truly exciting but more importantly, we will be rapidly expanding SCT's service area and internet services."

Today our lives depend on the internet for everything from entertainment and E-Learning, to Telehealth and Telemedicine. With many rural communities competing for people who are moving away from urban areas, the pressure to provide the same level of broadband services they experienced in cities is on the rise.

Jim Edwards, CEO added "This provides RTA a solid foundation between Austin and Houston to support these growing rural areas with affordable gigFAST™ broadband."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)RTA is bringing gigabit services to America's rural communities. RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ is a nationwide fiber network dedicated to rural America, bringing affordable gigFAST™ internet connectivity enabling entertainment services, education opportunities, telemedicine and economic benefits supported by affordable modern broadband to rural America. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

About SCT Broadband, LLC.

SCT Broadband is a premier fixed-wireless and fiber Internet service provider located in Smithville, TX. http://www.sctbroadband.com/

Forward Looking Statement: Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release.

