Runway Growth Credit Fund Provides First Quarter 2021 Portfolio Update

WOODSIDE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc. (the "Fund" or "Runway Growth"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, provided an operational and portfolio update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Investment activity continued at pace during the first quarter. We completed $53.3 million in loans to and other investments in new and existing portfolio companies during the first quarter. We are seeing strong interest in our life sciences vertical and demand for growth loans in the technology sector is increasing," said Runway Growth CEO, David Spreng. "In a year challenged by economic uncertainty, market volatility, and financial hardship, we are pleased with the level of investment activity during the first quarter and our continuing support of entrepreneurs and sponsors. We continue to diversify and, during the first quarter, we expanded our portfolio with $546.6 million in loan principal outstanding to 22 companies across multiple technology and life sciences sectors in North America and the United Kingdom."

Originations

Runway Growth funded seven loans during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, including two investments in new portfolio companies and five follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies, as follows:

$25 million senior secured term loan commitment to Allurion Technologies, Inc. ("Allurion"), $15 million of which was funded at close. Founded in 2009, Allurion is a medical device company that has developed and sells an intragastric balloon and 360-degree weight loss platform: the Elipse® Program;

$20 million senior secured term loan commitment to Bombora, Inc. ("Bombora"), the entirety of which was funded at close. Founded in 2014 and based in New York, NY , Bombora is a marketing technology and data company that aggregates and provides purchase intent data to B2B (business to business) marketers. Bombora has created a data co-operative with 4,300+ publishers to aggregate proprietary audience data;

$15 million additional funding to existing portfolio company Vero Biotech LLC; and

$3.3 million advance to four existing portfolio companies.

Liquidity Events

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, Runway Growth experienced the following partial liquidity events totaling $15.5 million, including:

In March, 3DNA Corp. d/b/a NationBuilder prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $8.1 million including interest and fees; and

In March, in conjunction with the Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster") merger into special purpose acquisition company, Colonnade Acquisition Corp. OUST) $7.4 million including interest and fees.

Further reflecting on the first quarter, Spreng added: "We are gradually seeing a return to normalcy in our markets. We expect loan demand to continue to grow throughout the year. During 2021, we expect that the Fund's loan commitments originated since beginning operations in December 2016 will continue to increase. We are actively seeking new investment opportunities and are engaging with entrepreneurs and sponsors to deliver new capital to support growth and help them achieve their goals."

