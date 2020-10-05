Runway Growth Capital's Greg Greifeld Recognized By Private Debt Investor For Being A "Rising Star" In 2020

WOODSIDE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that Greg Greifeld, Managing Director and Head of Credit at Runway Growth Capital, has been recognized as a next generation leader in private debt by Private Debt Investor .

In his role with Runway, a venture debt firm that manages over $550 million of capital commitments from investors, Greg leads the team that oversees the firm's investments and is responsible for due diligence, performance monitoring, and deal structure of both prospective borrowers and current portfolio companies. He also holds a seat on the Company's investment committee, amendment committee, and first deal review committee.

"There is a high level of industry and peer recognition for career accomplishments in investing that informs the selection process for Private Debt Investor's 'Rising Stars 2020,' and I couldn't be prouder to be recognized by the organization as a young leader in private debt and venture debt specifically," said Greifeld.

At just 31 years old, Greg already has built an accomplished resume over his 11-year career. He was recently named to the Venture Capital Journal's list of "40 Rising Stars Under 40" for 2020 , and, under his leadership, Runway has developed industry leading underwriting, monitoring, and portfolio management tools and processes that have helped maintain extremely low credit losses.

"Greg brings experience and sector knowledge that transcends his age and the amount of time he has been in the space," said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway. "Greg is an exceptional culture fit for Runway given his commitment to his team and helping borrowers achieve their business goals. What sets him apart are his proven skills in underwriting, structuring, monitoring, and portfolio management, in addition to having a keen eye for identifying loss-making companies that have the potential to be great investments."

Greg has been integral to the Runway's success since he joined the Company, helping to grow the portfolio to more than 30 investments. Most notable among the deals he has underwritten were two investments that resulted in blockbuster outcomes - LinkedIn's acquisition of Drawbridge Inc. and Stryker's acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC.

While Greg crunches numbers by day, his other passion lies in music. As a graduate of Bard College with a degree in music theory and composition, he frequently performs with friends. In 2018, his band the Autopilots played in Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest and raised over $100,000 for A Leg To Stand On - a non-profit organization providing free orthopedic care to children with limb disabilities in the developing world. Greg is also Vice Chairman of the Hamilton Park Conservancy in Jersey City, NJ.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., that are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/runway-growth-capitals-greg-greifeld-recognized-by-private-debt-investor-for-being-a-rising-star-in-2020-301145684.html

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC