RunSafe Security Announces Full Slate Of Activities At CyberWeek 2020

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RunSafe Security , a pioneer of the patented process to immunize software from cyber-attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction, today announced a full lineup of events for CyberWeek 2020 , held virtually October 19-23, 2020. CyberWeek is a digital experience featuring hundreds of national community events to exchange information, share best practices and discuss the many ways we can revolutionize the way we protect against and overcome cyberthreats facing our nation. Throughout the week, RunSafe will bring together the best minds in security to tackle the toughest issues head on in a series of expert panels touching on hot button topics and issues including 5G, cloud workloads, DevSecOps in both the federal and commercial markets, open source security and more.

In addition to virtual hand to hand combat with cybersecurity thought leaders, RunSafe will host and feature speed chess matches each day where Founder & CEO Joe Saunders will face off against U.S. Air Force Chief Software Officer, Nicolas Chaillan.

The full calendar of RunSafe events is as follows:

Monday October 19: 1-2 pm ET RunSafe 5G Bash Moderator: Joe Saunders, CEO, RunSafe Security Participants: Randy Clark, Vice Chair, National Spectrum Consortium; Gilman Louie, Partner, Alsop Louie Partners; Julie Holdren, Chief Product Officer, VERB Technology (NASDAQ: VERB); and Lisa Porter, Co-President and Co-Founder of LogiQ, Inc and former Deputy Undersecretary DOD-R&ERegister here

Tuesday, October 20: 1-2 pm ET RunSafe Cloud Workload Bash Moderator: Nick Rea, VP Market Development, RunSafe Security Participants: John Osborne, Principal OpenShift Architect, Red Hat Public Sector; Sven Ruppert, Developer Advocate, JFrog; and Anders Wallgren, Vice President of Technology Strategy, CloudBeesRegister here

Tuesday, October 20: 4-6pm ET RunSafe Trivia Tournament Host: RunSafe Security Participants: 16 teams compete for the coveted RunSafe Trivia Cup in a single elimination tournament for bragging rights as The Smartest Cyber Company in the World. Proceeds go to The Atlantic Council's Cyber Statecraft Initiative scholarship program to develop future cyber leaders.More details here

Wednesday, October 21: 1-2 pm ET RunSafe DevSecOps Federal Bash Moderator: Dave Salwen, VP Federal, RunSafe Security Participants: Anshuman (Andy) Patel, CEO, Jasper; Joe McKairns, Sr. Federal Solutions Architect, Dept. of Defense, GitLab Inc.; and Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, U.S. Air Force Register here

Thursday, October 22: 1-2 pm ET RunSafe DevSecOps Commercial Bash Moderator: Nick Rea, VP Market Development, RunSafe Security Participants: Mike Shinn, CEO, Atomicorp and Johnnie Konstantas, Senior Director, Security Product Management, OracleRegister here

Friday, October 23: 1-2 pm ET RunSafe Open Source Security Bash Moderator: Doug Britton, CTO, RunSafe Security Participants: Dr. Laurie Williams, Distinguished Professor in the Computer Science Department of the College of Engineering, North Carolina State University; Trey Herr, Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative, Atlantic Council; and Aaron Bray, CEO, Phylum.ioRegister here

Register for each event at the links above or for the full calendar of events, visit: https://runsafe.ly/3k3BWdg

About RunSafeRunSafe Security is on a mission to immunize software from cyber attacks and disrupt hacker economics without developer friction. RunSafe's patented technology, Alkemist , inoculates customers' systems from an entire class of cyber attacks by stopping the infection at its source. Our customers integrate our product across build and deploy toolchains to protect open source, in house code, and 3rd party binaries. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span the critical infrastructure, IIoT, automotive, medical, devsecops and national security industries.

