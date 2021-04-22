Running Apparel And Footwear Market In The US To Grow By $ 1.90 Bn In 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025| 17000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the running apparel and footwear market in the US and it is poised to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?Premiumization through product innovation is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 1.90 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?The high profit margin is one of the major factors driving the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The high profit margin will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this running apparel and footwear market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Running apparel and footwear market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Running apparel and footwear market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Men
- Women
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Running apparel and footwear market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The running apparel and footwear market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Running apparel and footwear market in US Size
- Running apparel and footwear market in US Trends
- Running apparel and footwear market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies premiumization through product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the Running apparel and footwear market in the US growth during the next few years.
Running apparel and footwear market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist running apparel and footwear market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the running apparel and footwear market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the running apparel and footwear market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of running apparel and footwear market in US vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Brooks Sports Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Skechers USA Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
