Running Apparel And Footwear Market In The US To Grow By $ 1.90 Bn In 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025| 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the running apparel and footwear market in the US and it is poised to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market? Premiumization through product innovation is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 1.90 bn .

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be . Who are the top players in the market? adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp., are some of the major market participants.

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp., are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?The high profit margin is one of the major factors driving the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The high profit margin will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this running apparel and footwear market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Running apparel and footwear market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Running apparel and footwear market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Running apparel and footwear market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The running apparel and footwear market in the US report covers the following areas:

Running apparel and footwear market in US Size

Running apparel and footwear market in US Trends

Running apparel and footwear market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies premiumization through product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the Running apparel and footwear market in the US growth during the next few years.

Running apparel and footwear market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist running apparel and footwear market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the running apparel and footwear market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the running apparel and footwear market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of running apparel and footwear market in US vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Brooks Sports Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

