Rumble Signs Master Franchise Agreement In Australia

Rumble, the boxing-inspired boutique fitness brand, announced today that it has recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the Master Franchisee with the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next 5 years. Rumble is the newest brand to join the Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) portfolio which is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across a variety of verticals with 1839 studios open worldwide as of June 30, 2021.

The Australian Master Franchisee is Box X Operations Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty Ltd., which is the existing master franchise partner in Australia for Xponential Fitness brands, CycleBar and StretchLab. Box X has already secured multiple studio development deals which are expected to bring four Rumble studios to the Sydney and Newcastle markets.

Rumble and Box X have also teamed up with former F45 Franchise Owners and well-known entertainment industry duo, The Stafford Brothers, to promote Rumble in Australia and open their own Rumble studios.

"We are excited to secure another international agreement for Xponential Fitness in Australia with the Boutique Fitness Studios team," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "Australia is proving to be a major emerging market for boutique fitness, so we know Rumble will be a strong addition to the Xponential brands, CycleBar, Club Pilates and StretchLab, already sparking excitement in the market."

Matt Gordin, CEO of Boutique Fitness Studios Pty. Ltd., is very confident in Rumble and the Australian expansion opportunity. "We are certain that Australians will embrace the results-oriented workout and immersive customer experience at Rumble studios," says Gordin. "And our promotional collaboration with Matt Stafford will extend our reach as we continue to develop our network of franchise partners around Australia."

Rumble offers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts which interpolate water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Founded in 2017 in New York City, the brand has since expanded into Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and most recently, Chicago. In March 2021, Rumble was acquired by Xponential Fitness, which also encompasses boutique fitness brands Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, AKT, and STRIDE.

Xponential Fitness is no stranger to international growth, having made debuts in Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Dominican Republic, Spain and Australia. New franchise agreements signed will also bring Xponential studios to Germany and Singapore. With Rumble now part of the family, Xponential plans to leverage its seasoned team of fitness and franchising experts to attract and support new franchisees who can help grow the boxing brand and bring the empowering workout to diverse communities around the world.

For more information about Rumble and to learn more about its various franchise opportunities, visit www.xponential.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE:

Rumble is a group fitness concept with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Chicago, with several new locations coming soon. Rumble Boxing was founded in January 2017 as a boxing-inspired group fitness concept in the heart of Chelsea in New York City. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. In 2021, Rumble launched Rumble TV, a live & on-demand workout platform, to bring the Rumble experience home with an extensive collection of boxing, HIIT, strength, and running workouts. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google). To learn more about Rumble, visit https://www.doyourumble.com/

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise agreements or international expansion in 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xponential.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to master franchise agreements of Rumble in Australia and the anticipated growth of Rumble studios in Australia. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international market; and loss or reputation and brand awareness; and other risks as described in the filings of Xponential with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

