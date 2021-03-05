Rum Market To Grow By 150.51 Mn L In 2020, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. And Bacardi Global Brands Ltd. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the rum market and it is poised to grow by 150.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the rum market and it is poised to grow by 150.51 mn L during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the rum market. Frequently Asked Questions:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Demerara Distillers Ltd., Diageo Plc, LT Group Inc., Nova Scotia Spirit Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and William Grant & Sons Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for premium varieties of rum will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rum market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Rum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rum Market is segmented as below:

Product

Gold And Dark Rum



White Rum



Spiced Rum

Distribution channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Rum Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rum market report covers the following areas:

Rum Market Size

Rum Market Trends

Rum Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for rum cocktails as one of the prime reasons driving the Rum Market growth during the next few years.

Rum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rum market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rum market vendors

