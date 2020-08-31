Ruhnn To Report First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On Monday, September 14, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("ruhnn" or the "Company") (RUHN) - Get Report, a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator and platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, September 14, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 14, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 14, 2020).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Ruhnn Holding Limited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 1279756

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1279756

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ruhnn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 21, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong: 800-963-117

Mainland China: 400-632-2162

Conference ID: 1279756

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator and platform in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both platform and full-service models. The Company's platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party brands and merchants. The full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 168 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 206.3 million fans across major social media platforms in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding LimitedSterling SongSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel: +86-571-2825-6700E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.Emilie WuTel: +86-21-6039-8363E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com