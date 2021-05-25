Ruggedized High-Speed Contacts From Amphenol Provide Datalink For Critical Applications

ENDICOTT, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a connector with high-speed contacts that provide datalink solutions for critical applications. The Amphe-Lite Quadrax provides high data transfer rates, lower power consumption and excellent EMI compatibility.

Technical Specifications

Bandwidth up to 3.125 GHz

Data Rate up to 6.5 Gbps

100Ω impedance for Ethernet up to 10GBase-T protocol

Excellent EMI compatibility

Shock and vibration resistant

Available in size 8 crimp termination or PC tails

Can withstand 500 hours of salt spray

This new connector, designed for high-speed signal applications in ruggedized and high vibration environments includes two pairs (4 pins) of high-speed contacts with bandwidth up to 3.125 GHz, Ethernet 10G Base-T-100 Ohm and a data rate up to 6.5 Gbps.

Used in the Rail Mass Transit, Heavy Equipment, Oil and Gas, and Mining MarketsIdeal for use in rail mass transit for WTB, MVB and PIS systems; datalink for network, sensor, audio and video in heavy equipment; as well as datalink and signal in the oil and gas mining markets, these connectors offer high bandwidth, excellent EMI shielding, a ruggedized shell and robust design for extreme environments.

Versatile ConnectorsThese versatile connectors are shock and vibration resistant and can withstand 500 hours of salt spray. They are compatible with MIL-DTL-38999 shell and have excellent adaptability in a modified size 8 cavity to accommodate keyed contacts. They are also compatible with Cat 5E or Cat 6A cable systems.

Amphe-Lite Quadrax is available in size 8 crimp termination or PC tails, with high density (up to 99 contacts) hybrid signal and power.

