Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The rugged devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Information Technology Industries: Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The rugged handheld devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Rugged Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The rugged equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.73 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Major Three Rugged Devices Market Participants: Caterpillar Inc.Caterpillar Inc. operates business under four segments- Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers rugged devices named as S42, S52, B35, S41, S31, S61, S60, S30, and others.

CipherLab Co. Ltd.CipherLab Co. Ltd. offers rugged devices named as RS51 Series, RK25 Series, RS50 Series, CP60, and others.

Datalogic SpaDatalogic Spa operates its business under Datalogic, Solution Net Systems, and Informatics segments. Moreover, the rugged devices offered by the company are named as TaskBook, Memor 1, Datalogic Shield, Shopevolution 7, Skorpio X4, and others.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: SegmentationRugged devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Rugged Mobile Computers



Rugged Tablets/notebooks



Rugged Scanners



Rugged Air Quality Monitors

End-User

Industrial



Military and Defense



Commercial



Government

Type

Semi-rugged



Fully-rugged



Ultra-rugged

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The rugged devices market is driven by the growing demand for data management systems. In addition, the emerging applications of rugged handheld devices are expected to trigger the rugged devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

