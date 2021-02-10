Rufus Labs Expands Product Offering With Addition Of Rufus RADD™ Tab

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rufus Labs , which produces intelligent, wearable, warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, today announced that it has expanded its product offering with the launch of the Rufus RADD™ Tab, a tablet that can be used throughout the warehouse as well as on warehouse forklifts and vehicles.

The Rufus RADD™ Tab is a ruggedized Android tablet equipped with Rufus WorkHero software and can be used throughout the warehouse. The Rufus RADD™ Tab comes with an optional forklift and vehicle mount and includes the Android 10 operating system, rechargeable and removable batteries, and dual-band WiFi capabilities. The Rufus RADD™ Tab provides operators in material handling vehicles with mobile access to supply chain applications they need to complete tasks faster and more accurately. In turn, warehouse managers will gain access to Rufus productivity analytics for forklift operators, receiving and shipping stations and stationary material handlers which provides managers with greater insight into warehouse operations as a whole and can therefore be used to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

In conjunction with the launch of the Rufus RADD™ Tab, Rufus Labs has also released the Scan2 Pro wearable barcode scanner, the next generation of its scanner module which connects to the Rufus Cuff Pro as well as the Rufus RADD™ Tab. The Scan2 Pro offers extraordinary working range (capturing data up to 20ft/ 6m away), omnidirectional scanning, and faster scan speed, enabling warehouse workers to optimize their product picking capabilities. The Scan2 Pro is compatible with the Rufus Ring, Glove, and Palm scanner attachments and is interchangeable depending on ergonomic preference.

"We are pleased to deliver unparalleled visibility into warehouse operations with the addition of the Rufus RADD™ Tab," said Gabe Grifoni, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rufus Labs. "The Rufus RADD™ Tab enables our customers to gain a clearer understanding of where workers are within the warehouse and warehouse operations as whole, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity."

The full Rufus Labs product line includes the Rufus RADD™ Tab, Rufus Cuff Pro, Scan2 and Scan2 Pro Barcode Scanners with Rufus Ring, Glove or Palm wearable attachments. All products are part of the Rufus WorkHero subscription, which combines Rufus industrial wearables with Rufus WorkHero visibility software. Rufus Labs' customers always receive the latest software and hardware as a part of the subscription offering, which increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, all while reducing labor costs and providing unprecedented labor visibility. The WorkHero subscription is also scalable so customers can adjust based on seasonal need using Rufus Flex, and because the technology is designed for ease-of-use and integrates seamlessly into the WMS, customers can start using Rufus technology on day one.

To learn more about the Rufus RADD™ Tab and the Rufus WorkHero subscription and schedule a demo, visit: GetRufus.com.

About Rufus Labs Rufus Labs produces intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software. The company's flagship productivity-as-a-service platform, Rufus WorkHero, combines Rufus Labs industrial wearables and cloud enterprise software to bring the most advanced productivity suite to the supply chain workforce. Rufus Labs is the only company to offer wearable tech and workforce analytics software on a subscription basis, ensuring that Rufus customers are equipped with the latest technology that increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, at no additional cost. Rufus Labs was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more visit getrufus.com .

