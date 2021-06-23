Rudy Prince, CFO Of SigmaSense, Joins Fetii As Advisory Board Member

Rudy Prince, CFO of SigmaSense, joins Fetii's advisory board to assist the startup in its mission to reduce traffic congestion and transform the way the world moves.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetii , the Austin-based group rideshare company, announced today that SigmaSense CFO, Rudy Prince , will serve on its Advisory Board. A spokesperson for the company shared, "The tech executive will bring an experienced perspective on fundraising and financial strategies that will better serve the company."

Rudy is an entrepreneurial public-company CEO with 30+ years of experience. Currently serving as CFO of SigmaSense , a semiconductor company specializing in touching and sensing technologies, Rudy has helped SigmaSense raise over $25 million of funding and identify where resources should best be applied. Prince served nearly 20 years in Silicon Valley, much of that as founder and CEO of eFax.com. At eFax, he led its IPO and enormous growth in subscribers as an early pioneer of a "freemium" business model. He has been heavily involved with mobile applications, communications and SaaS services. Prince holds a BSME with Highest Honors from UT Austin.

Prince joins existing Fetii advisors Sharky Laguana, Ashok Kumar and Joseph Kopser. Laguana is the CEO and Founder of Bandago, a passenger van rental company that specializes in 15-passenger vans (Fetii's vehicle of choice) and operates in 13 major cities across the US, including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Austin. Kumar served in multiple executive positions at Verizon including CTO of Digital Transformation and VP of FiOS. Kopser is a mobility expert best known as the Co-Founder and former CEO of RideScout, a ridesharing platform acquired by Mercedes-Benz.

"With Rudy on our advisory board we feel that our fundraising strategy benefits monumentally," said Matthew Iommi , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fetii. "Rudy has prior experience raising millions of dollars for technology startups and has the gift of portraying a companies' story beautifully."

"Rudy's financial background brings a unique insight to the team that allows us to make more efficient decisions as the company continues its growth." added Justin Rath , Co-founder and Co-CEO of Fetii.

About Fetii

Fetii Inc. is a SaaS mobility company that utilizes a network of 15-passenger vehicles to service groups and businesses with on-demand group transportation. It aims to create the world's first group-focused rideshare service that relieves congestion while offering a state-of-the-art user experience. Fetii looks to improve the lives of individuals and businesses by solving one of society's most pressing issues: traffic congestion.

Fetii services two segments: groups (Fetii Group) and businesses (Fetii Business). Fetii Group utilizes an iOS and Android app to connect vehicles with groups who need to get from Point A to Point B. Fetii Business connects vehicles with businesses and organizations that need transportation services for employees, clients, customers, etc. Movability , Central Texas' first and only transportation management association, partnered with Fetii earlier this year to offer the group rideshare service to its portfolio of corporate members in the State of Texas.

