Rudolph And Sletten Awarded $269 Million Design-Build Veterans Skilled Nursing And Memory Care Facility

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been awarded a design-build contract valued at approximately $269 million for a skilled nursing & memory care facility for the California Department of General Services (DGS). DGS's project client is the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet).

The project is located at CalVet's historic Yountville Veterans Home of California (VHC-Yountville), located in the heart of scenic Napa Valley. Founded in 1884, VHC-Yountville is the oldest and largest veterans' home in California, and also the largest such facility in the United States, and provides long-term care to some 1,000 aged or disabled veterans, including support for residents with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injuries. The new 240-bed skilled nursing facility will replace and combine three existing facilities on the 615-acre campus.

Design of the approximately 300,000 square-foot facility will reflect the historic architectural style of the campus and include main and satellite kitchens, dining rooms, exam rooms, nurses' stations, a pharmacy, laundry facilities, resident outdoor spaces, parking, roadways and other site improvements. The project will be designed to LEED Gold standards. Rudolph and Sletten is partnered with CannonDesign on this design-build project.

Preconstruction begins this spring with completion anticipated at the end of 2023. The contract value is included in the Company's first-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Rudolph and SlettenIn the last six decades, Rudolph and Sletten has constructed more than 3,000 projects across our five California offices, from research centers designed to cure diseases to institutions that educate future generations of leadership. As we have grown, we have built all aspects of life science, higher education, health care, high-tech, government and everything in between. Our success is owed to our diverse, talented personnel combined with our technological expertise, honest estimates, innovative schedules and ethical business practices. Headquartered in San Carlos, Rudolph and Sletten has regional offices in Roseville, Irvine, Los Angeles and San Diego, California.

About Tutor Perini CorporationTutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

