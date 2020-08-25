Ruby & TAO Partnership To Add New Channels For Member Engagement

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses, has partnered with the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) to streamline member communication, free up staff time, as well as provide new avenues for engagement as networking moves online.

With most in-person events moving online or being postponed to 2021, membership-based organizations like TAO have had to rethink their member outreach and engagement strategies. Members value the community TAO provides as well as the access to resources—with the pandemic leading to an increased need for both. Re-aligning resources, both human and capital, while also continuing to support current and prospective members placed additional burden on the TAO team, and Ruby reached out to help.

"Personal connections are so critical to the work TAO does," said Cara Snow, TAO's chief community engagement officer. "It was important for our organization to continuing creating those connections in the virtual space and, with their focus on building meaningful relationships and delivering great first impressions, Ruby is a natural partner."

Through the partnership, Ruby will answer TAO's website visitors' inquiries 24/7, 365 days a year. Ruby's team of friendly, professional chat specialists will triage conversations, connecting critical conversations and new members to the team while addressing basic questions in order to free up staff time.

"We're thrilled to be able to give back to an organization that has given us so much over the years," said Michelle Winnett, vice president of partners and strategic marketing. "Our TAO membership has been so valuable because of the relationships we've built over the years and we're happy to facilitate those connections via chat."

About Ruby Receptionists: Ruby® cultivates great relationships — from first impressions to lasting loyalty — for more than 10,000 businesses and their customers. Our proprietary, leading-edge technology empowers our live virtual receptionists and chat specialists to deliver personalized experiences while allowing business owners to spend more time serving customers and growing their business. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003, and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces; PEOPLE Companies that Care, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings year after year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby's virtual receptionist and chat services for yourself by calling 866-611-7829.

About the Technology Association of OregonThe Technology Association of Oregon seeks to create a world-class and inclusive innovation economy in Oregon and SW Washington. TAO does this by helping the region's technology and tech-enabled industries grow through programs and initiatives that focus on advocacy, community, visibility, and resources. With an expanding network that extends beyond Oregon and SW Washington, TAO connects its members to thought leaders, executives, public officials, entrepreneurs, service providers and investors in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. In addition to economic development programs that accelerate business growth and advocacy efforts that seek to improve the region's competitiveness in areas such as STEM education and the investment environment, TAO organizes over 130 professional development opportunities annually for employees of its member companies.

