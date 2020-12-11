Ruby Achieves 5 Years On Oregon's Most Admired Companies List

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses, has been recognized by Oregon's business community and the Portland Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year as a Most Admired Company in the Technology and Technology Manufacturing category.

"2020 has shown the importance and value of human connections, and this cornerstone of Ruby's service and culture has been tested in ways we never imagined this year," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "Our team rose to the occasion, moving to a remote workforce in just 11 days, expanding our service to meet the demands of a 24/7 work cycle, doubling down on digital engagement through investments in website chat—all while ensuring our small business customers never missed an opportunity to connect in their struggle to survive. Being honored by our peers this year, let alone for the fifth year in a row, is a tremendous achievement and celebrates the hard work of our frontline Rubys."

Ruby's move to remote work at the beginning of 2020 put its culture, service delivery, and technology to the test. More than 13,000 small businesses rely on Ruby to ensure no opportunity to connect with a customer is missed, as well as to deliver a consistent, compassionate voice to build trust, retention, and customer loyalty.

For Ruby, this meant hiring nearly 200 receptionists and chat specialists in three months and accelerating the launch of our 24/7 reception service to accommodate increased call volume on evenings and weekends.

Additionally, Ruby invested in expanding our chat product through the acquisition of Pure Chat, a live self-chat software, and an AI-powered chat technology called Artibot. The move allows Ruby to support small businesses in the shift to digital engagement, enabling success in a post-COVID world.

"Our technology is about enabling our staff to do the magic they do," said Winkler. "Making real human connections every day with our customers, callers, and website visitors creates relationships that help businesses survive and thrive."

Thousands of CEOs and business leaders from across Oregon and Southwest Washington were asked to name the companies they most admire across eight industries. Ruby is honored to be named alongside other technology sector leaders, including Smarsh, Zapproved, Puppet, Airbnb, AWS Elemental, Vesta Corp., with Intel taking the top position.

About Ruby:Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby@, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 business owners, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, PEOPLE Companies that Care, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings year after year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby's for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

