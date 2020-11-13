Rubenstein Public Relations Selected For The 2021 Forbes List Of America's Best PR Agencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations has been selected for the inaugural Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021 and earned a five-star rating. The prestigious designation, which is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., analyzed over 5,000 firms to develop a list of the nation's top 200 agencies. Participants were asked to submit their recommendations according to specializations, sectors, and experiences. Peers and customers participated in the independent survey through mailings and an online access panel.

Rubenstein Public Relations' five-star rating placed the agency in the top 1% of all United States public relations firms in the survey. Winners were chosen by over 12,700 public relations industry experts and 20,500 customers who provided their preference by nominating a public relations agency and then assigning a rating based on their performance. The companies which exceeded the median score, including Rubenstein Public Relations, received a five-star rating.

"Our goal is to generate brand-tipping exposure for a diverse portfolio of clients, and I am proud that my team's unmatched client dedication and industry leadership is being recognized in this prestigious selection," said Richard Rubenstein, President and CEO of Rubenstein Public Relations.

Rubenstein Public Relations is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. For more information about Rubenstein Public Relations, visit www.RubensteinPR.com.

About Rubenstein Public Relations: Rubenstein Public Relations is a leading full-service agency based in New York that produces high-profile communications campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, creative content, and business development. Our comprehensive strategy, savvy media expertise, and proactive approach shapes and markets a brand's core attributes to generate meaningful results for clients. Rubenstein Public Relations represents some of the world's most prominent names in the real estate, business, luxury lifestyle, entertainment, technology, healthcare, and non-profit sectors ( http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

