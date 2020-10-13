Rubanmaster Announces Launch Of The World's First 3-in-1 SLA 3D Printer, Laser Engraver And Cutter

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing innovators Rubanmaster have announced the launch of an exciting new device that successfully combines the high quality of SLA 3D printing with the versatility of laser engraving and cutting in an...

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing innovators Rubanmaster have announced the launch of an exciting new device that successfully combines the high quality of SLA 3D printing with the versatility of laser engraving and cutting in an all-in-one device. The innovative new printer makes it easy for anyone to unleash their creativity. The Rubanmaster 3-in-1 SLA 3D Printer, Laser Engraver & Cutter is available now via Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1050980091/rubanmaster-the-most-affordable-3-in-1-laser-sla-3d-printer

Until now, having the ability to 3D print, laser engrave and laser cut has required multiple, costly machines. The 3D printing industry has long sought a combination device that could accomplish all three tasks with good results. Previous attempts were less than satisfactory and only able to support FDM 3D printing with low precision.

Now, the team at Rubanmaster has solved the problem. Their new 3-in-1 solution delivers the high precision and model quality of SLA 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting in one machine. With easy configuration, accurate printing, fast speed, and open-source versatility, it combines usability with premium features that make it far superior to other machines in its class.

"Our team began as a group of enthusiasts who came together with a common goal - to satisfy the needs of users who wish to streamline their creative efforts with a singular 3D printer that can do it all. By combining the quality of SLA 3D printing along with powerful laser engraving and cutting in one device, we can offer users a space-saving, economical solution that allows them to unleash the full potential of their creativity. Our 3-in-one printer is easy to use, reliable and open-source." - Xiaowei Lu, CEO Rubanmaster

Rubanmaster has top of the line features and high performance. It supports a print area of up to 120mm*120mm*140mm and achieves an impressive 0.005mm XYZ laser movement accuracy and a 600mm/s laser speed that prints 3 times faster than FDM 3D printers without sacrificing surface finish quality and detail accuracy. At the same time, its powerful 2.5W laser engraver and cutter can apply words, images and logos on any surface and material such as paper, wood, leather, fabric, cardboard, fruit, non-transparent acrylic, and even cylindrical shaped objects.

Rubanmaster is intuitive and easy to use thanks to the included Rubanmaker software interface. It features a 3.5-inch touchscreen that allows users to get started fast with a simplified smart interface. It also has built-in safety features that make it perfect for beginners and home users. The printer working area is fully enclosed and it has a built-in exhaust fan to remove ultra-fine particles and unpleasant fumes for a healthier working environment.

The Rubanmaster 3-in-1 Laser SLA 3D Printer, Engraver & Cutter is available now with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1050980091/rubanmaster-the-most-affordable-3-in-1-laser-sla-3d-printer

