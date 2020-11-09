RTX; RTN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Raytheon Technologies Corporation Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company ("Raytheon " or "the Company") (NYSE: RTX) (NYSE: RTN) and certain of its officers, on...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company ("Raytheon " or "the Company") (RTX) - Get Report (RTN) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon securities between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rtx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"); and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rtx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Raytheon you have until December 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005384/en/