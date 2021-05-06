RTDNA Awards 57 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards To 26 Gray Television Stations

Atlanta, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray " ) (GTN) - Get Report announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 57 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 26 of Gray's local stations, led by nine separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans. Among the highest honors:

Three awards for Overall Excellence—the highest honor bestowed—to WVUE in New Orleans; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.

Six awards for Newscast to WVUE in New Orleans; WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; and WWBT in Richmond, Virgina.

Four awards for Investigative Reporting to WVUE in New Orleans; Honolulu-based Hawaii News; WRDW in Augusta, Georgia; and WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Two awards for Excellence in Innovation to WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and KYTV in Springfield, Missouri.

"We are very proud of the excellent journalistic and investigative achievements of Gray's local television stations in markets large and small, from coast to coast," said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. "Today's announcement that 26 of our stations received 57 Regional Murrow awards provides an especially gratifying recognition of truly great work by these stations' industry peers."

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow's pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray's regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced later this year.

Abo u t G r ay:

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

# # #

Contact: Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019