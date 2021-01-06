RSW/US Presents A New Virtual Conference Experience, For A New Agency New Business Landscape

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation firm for marketing agencies, is proud to host The RSW/US 2021 Virtual Conference-A Look Under the Agency and Marketer Hood.

This virtual conference takes place February 8 th through the 11 th, from 1 to 3:30 pm EST each day.

Never before has there been a conference that brings together as much frontline perspective from senior level marketers, leading independent agency new business leaders, and the new business team at RSW/US.

Only RSW has the benefit of working directly with marketers on the RSW/AgencySearch side of its business, helping them find better marketing agencies.

And only RSW has the benefit of working directly with agencies on the RSW/US side of its business, helping them manage winning new business programs.

Combined, this experience puts RSW in a unique position relative to others in the industry. Through the combined RSW/US and RSW/AgencySearch businesses, they have access to marketers and agencies and their respective insights.

Because they see both sides of the fence, they have a real "Look Under the Hood" perspective that is unmatched in the industry.

The conference is broken out with a different new business focus each day:

Day 1-Trends & Predictions: What Marketers Want from Your Agency

Day 2-Optimize Your Agency: What Top Agencies are Practicing Now

Day 3-Tactical Training: What New Business Professionals Do to Make New Business Happen

Day 4-Closing Business: RSW & Marketer Perspective on Why Others Fail & What You Need to Succeed.

Over the course of the conference, agencies will have access to a wealth of information, including tactical presentations on driving new business and live panels with marketers, agency new business leaders and agency new business thought leaders.

The ultimate goal is to provide agency teams with actionable takeaways every day of the conference to help drive more new business in 2021.

Register and see the full schedule here: https://conference.rswus.com/

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced business development group that helps marketing agencies find meaningful new business opportunities and get them closer to close. To learn more visit www.rswus.com.

About RSW/AgencySearch

RSW/AgencySearch is a no cost/high quality agency search firm that helps marketers find best in class marketing agencies at no cost to them. To learn more visit www.rswagencysearch.com.

Contact: Mark Sneider Phone: 513-559-3101Email: mark@rswus.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rswus-presents-a-new-virtual-conference-experience-for-a-new-agency-new-business-landscape-301201722.html

SOURCE Reardon Smith Whittaker