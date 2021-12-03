RSM Canada Named As One Of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2022)

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM"), a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, is happy to announce it has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM"), a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, is happy to announce it has been named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the country's largest publisher of quality employment periodicals.

"We are incredibly proud to be listed in this year's group of winning employers," said Rhonda Klosler, chief operating officer and Ontario market leader at RSM Canada. "Our strong and unique culture is what attracts passionate and committed people to our team. We are showing up for our people and they in turn, show up for us through exceptional commitment to delivering a first-choice advisor experience for our clients and each other."

In its 16 th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employer competition is the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for workplace best-practices. Organizations are evaluated on the following criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

"Many GTA employers are now going above and beyond our benchmarks," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "These organizations are pushing the conversation to the next level and we're seeing new benchmarks being set for the workplace benefits and policies we write about each year."

"This is truly a Canada-wide recognition for all staff across our five offices across the country," added Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "We are extremely proud of our team and what we have collectively accomplished in four short years of RSM in Canada."

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 29th year - a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

About RSM Canada

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 48,000 people in more than 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

