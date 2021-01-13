TILBURY, ON and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of RS Technologies Inc. (" RS" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald J. Lowry as Chairman of the Board, effective December 9, 2020. Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Don has been an independent director of RS since the fall of 2019. David Werklund, who has served as Chairman since 2013, is stepping down from his role and will remain on the Company's Board of Directors. The Board thanks David for his stellar leadership as Chairman and his guidance in navigating RS to where it is today.

"We are very fortunate to have attracted someone with Don's North American utility industry background and capital markets experience," stated David Werklund. "Don brings a seasoned perspective to our discussions and has become an indispensable part of our Board. We look forward to working with Don in his new capacity as Chairman."

"RS is thrilled to benefit from Don's wealth of experience, particularly his focus on ESG matters as it aligns well with RS's composite utility poles that are industry leading in environmental and sustainability performance," said Howard Elliott, President and CEO of RS.

About RS Technologies Inc. (RS)RS designs and manufactures the world's highest-performing composite utility poles that are safer, more reliable and longer-lasting than wood, steel, and concrete poles. RS poles are used in transmission (up to 345kV), distribution and communication applications, are environmentally friendly and consistently deliver the lowest total installed and lifecycle cost solution of any pole on the market. More information on RS and its poles is available at RSpoles.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rs-technologies-inc-board-of-directors-appoints-donald-j-lowry-as-new-chairman-301207033.html

SOURCE RS Technologies Inc.