RRD To Announce Third Quarter Results On October 27th And Host A Conference Call On October 28th

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get Report ("RRD" or the "Company") announced today that it will report third quarter results after the close of business on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern time. The full earnings release and a slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the RRD website or by clicking this link.

Participants must register in advance in order to either join the webcast or request the dial-in information to join by telephone. Registration links for both the webcast and the telephone options are available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations website. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available until January 31, 2021 under the Past Events section of the Investor Relations website.

About RRDRRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience, and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

Use of Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

