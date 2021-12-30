RRD Receives Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire RRD For $11.00 Per Share In Cash

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report ("RRD" or the "Company") announced today the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding "Alternative Acquisition Proposal" as defined in its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), dated as of December 14, 2021 (the "Chatham Merger Agreement"), from a strategic party (the "Strategic Party") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD's common stock for $11.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the "Strategic Party Proposal"). Under the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, affiliates of Chatham have agreed to acquire the Company for $10.85 per share in cash. As previously announced, on November 27, 2021, RRD had received a non-binding proposal from the Strategic Party to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD's common stock for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions.

On December 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") determined, in good faith after consultation with its outside financial advisor and legal counsel, that the Strategic Party Proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a "Superior Proposal" (as defined in the Chatham Merger Agreement). At this time, the Board has not determined that the Strategic Party Proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal, and there can be no assurances that a transaction will result from the Strategic Party Proposal or that any alternative transaction will be entered into or consummated.

RRD today also confirmed receipt of a letter from Chatham (the "Chatham Letter") regarding the Strategic Party Proposal, which had previously been shared with Chatham as required by the Chatham Merger Agreement. In the Chatham Letter, Chatham stated its belief that the Strategic Party Proposal does not constitute, and would not reasonably be expected to lead to, a Superior Proposal, and that it is Chatham's belief that a conclusion otherwise by the Board would be a breach of the Company's obligations under the Chatham Merger Agreement. Chatham further stated in the Chatham Letter its belief that the Company is not permitted to engage in negotiations or discussions with, or to furnish nonpublic information or data to, the Strategic Party.

Under the Chatham Merger Agreement, the Company is required to pay a $12 million expense reimbursement to Chatham (the "Expense Reimbursement") if the Company terminates the Chatham Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with respect to the Strategic Party Proposal. In addition, the Company would be required to reimburse Chatham for the $20 million payment previously made by Chatham to cover the termination fee due under the Company's now-terminated definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC (the "Atlas Termination Fee Refund"). In the Strategic Party Proposal, the Strategic Party has stated it would agree to pay both the Expense Reimbursement and the Atlas Termination Fee Refund to Chatham on the Company's behalf in such event.

At this time, the Company remains subject to the Chatham Merger Agreement and is complying with the terms and conditions of the Chatham Merger Agreement, which remain in effect unless and until the Chatham Merger Agreement is terminated. Accordingly, subject to and as required by the Chatham Merger Agreement, the Board has not made a "Change of Recommendation" (as defined in the Chatham Merger Agreement), reaffirms its recommendation of the Chatham Merger Agreement and rejects all "Alternative Acquisition Agreements" (as defined in the Chatham Merger Agreement). In addition, as required by the Chatham Merger Agreement, the Company will file a preliminary proxy statement in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Chatham Merger Agreement.

The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until it determines it is appropriate to do so, subject to the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Chatham Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, which RRD has filed on Form 8-K.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to RRD.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

