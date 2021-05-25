RRD Launches Comprehensive Solution For In-Store Marketing, Customized For Growing Retailers

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (RRD) - Get Report, a leading global provider of marketing and business communications services, today announced the launch of a comprehensive solution, Onsite Marketing Services, which enables retailers to seamlessly manage the design, ideation, procurement, and installation of store signage and fixture solutions.

Ideal for growing retailers with a network of regional locations, vehicles, and/or franchisees, RRD's solution offers retailers access to a full suite of in-sync, in-store marketing support, including managing installation, permanent/semi-permanent procurement, site surveys, and store audits. Small staff sizes, multiple vendors, and nonconforming store profiles pose significant barriers for retailers to achieve their marketing vision. By working directly with RRD's local and regional resources able to manage, coordinate, and schedule signage deployment and setup, the solution effectively reduces the burden on both marketing teams and store associates while improving brand compliance and enhancing the in-store experience.

"Throughout the pandemic, store communications and compliance have become increasingly important as retailers seek to communicate new messages to consumers, from social distancing and other safety measures to new methods of shopping like curbside pickup," said Toni Thompson, President, RRD Retail Solutions. "Managing the evolving market demands and accelerated tempo for new signage can be challenging for small and mid-sized retailers. This solution leverages our scale to better serve localized needs, saving time and money without sacrificing quality or reliability, and while maintaining existing vendor relationships."

Onsite Marketing Services offers access to certified installers and nationwide reach to support full project execution - from individual store preparation to onsite implementation and post-installation reporting and tracking. Multiple retail sectors can benefit from this solution, including quick-serve restaurants, home improvement stores, automotive dealerships, hospitality properties, grocery/convenience stores and more.

For more information about RRD's Onsite Marketing Services, visit rrd.com/retail-solutions.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005889/en/