RRD Closes Sale Of Its DLS Worldwide Logistics Business

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get Report ("RRD" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced sale of its DLS Worldwide Logistics business ("DLS WW") to TFI International Inc. (TFI) (NYSE and TSX: TFII).

Dan Knotts, RRD's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The sale of DLS Worldwide is an important step forward to optimize our business portfolio and improve balance sheet flexibility. The transaction serves to further enhance our strategic focus as a leading global provider of marketing and business communications." Knotts continued, "I want to thank the DLS Worldwide employees for their support of RRD and wish them well as they join TFI International."

