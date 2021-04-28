RRC Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Range Resources Corporation Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Range Resources Corporation ("Range Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE: RRC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of...

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Range Resources Corporation ("Range Resources" or the "Company") (RRC) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Range Resources securities between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rrc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Company's periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells; (3) the Company was the subject of a DEP investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells; (4) the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Range Resources you have until May 3, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

