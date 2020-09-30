RRA Capital Announces New Software Platform

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RRA Capital is excited to announce the launch of DASH (Digital Asset Summary Host). This proprietary software platform is designed to leverage real estate analytics, asset metrics, and enhanced automation to improve investor outcomes in commercial real estate debt investing. RRA Capital started building the software platform over 10 years ago when it uncovered industry shortcomings in commercial real estate lending during the Great Financial Crisis. After two previous iterations of the platform, DASH marks the third version aimed at providing new investment management insights as well as extending a radical level of transparency to its investors.

"This software not only improves our investment process, but its unique investor access underscores our commitment to being held accountable for every deal we make, good and bad," said CEO Boots Dunlap. "Among many other things, we are enthusiastic to see how this software can enhance our initiative to integrate more artificial intelligence and automation into commercial real estate debt investing."

For more information about DASH, visit rracapital.com

About RRA CapitalRRA Capital is a fully integrated, middle-market, commercial real estate lending firm specializing in nationwide bridge loans between $2- $15 million with 1-5 year loan terms. Since 2013, the firm has successfully financed over $650 million on behalf of institutional investors across three bespoke bridge credit platforms with no loss of principal. They focus on first-position senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity, with an emphasis on value-add, transitional, and distressed opportunities. More information and financing terms can be found at www.rracapital.com .

