RPM Welcomes John Perkovich As Its New Senior Vice President Of Customer Operations

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM welcomes industry veteran John Perkovich as its new senior vice president of Customer Operations. Perkovich will lead the customer teams, overseeing the onboarding, planning, forecasting, and budgeting efforts. In addition to outlining and executing strategies backed by actionable data, he will support developing new reporting tools and establishing training plans focused on developing and reinforcing critical sales competencies. Partnering with RPM's Chief Sales Officer Jon Garity, the pair will lead and support performance strategies, metrics, and customer experiences for all customer accounts.

Perkovich's goal is to make RPM a destination for customers, carriers, and new hires, "I firmly believe if you prioritize service over cost, the profits will follow. I love the challenges that make a day in the life of logistics great. I am competitive, passionate, and take a lot of pride in RPM."

Before joining RPM, the Crain's 40 Under 40 award winner, spent 12 years at Coyote Logistics as its vice president of Carrier Sales and Operations. There, Perkovich managed the day-to-day operations of the Northeast Carrier Sales groups, comprising 70 sales reps and three managers. "The addition of John Perkovich will, undoubtedly, strengthen our sales team, our operations, and our organization's growth. I look forward to working with him—and cheering on our beloved Spartans," said Al Samouelian, the CEO of RPM.

ABOUT RPM

RPM is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the world, specializing in freight and finished vehicle transportation, delivering thousands of units per month. Our core competency addresses our customer's shipping needs by matching available trucking capacity and meticulously facilitating every transport tender with the very best tech-enabled logistics execution. We understand our company's strength comes from our team of dedicated individuals who work better together, embrace change; are tenacious, persistent, measured, disciplined, loyal; and who value trust, earned when the job is complete.

RPM has received Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 distinction, a rare seven consecutive years, and made its Midwest series list of top 200 companies in 2020. Some other accolades include Great Place to Work-Certified™; Crain's Top Private 200 Companies; Transport Topics' Top 50 Freight Brokerage company three consecutive years ; Entrepreneur magazine's Top Company Cultures in 2018; Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces in 2017; and Cool Places to Work in Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business in 2015, 2016 and 2017. RPM has also received Entrepreneur magazine's 360 TM awards in 2016 and 2018.

http://www.rpmmoves.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpm-welcomes-john-perkovich-as-its-new-senior-vice-president-of-customer-operations-301167948.html

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC