RPM Training Co. Opens Registration For 2022 10k Challenge In Support Of The Iron Compass Initiative

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the 10k Challenge , RPM Training Co.'s annual competition and fundraiser event, kicking off January 3, 2022. The functional training brand anticipates thousands of participants taking on the challenge of completing 10,000 jump rope jumps in 30 days. Funds raised from the 10k Challenge benefit programs providing fitness and mentorship opportunities for underserved youth via RPM's Iron Compass initiative.

The 10k Challenge harnesses the power of RPM's active global community to help create brighter futures for kids.

New for 2022: The 10k Challenge will run on the brand's just-released Atom training platform, giving thousands of 10k participants the opportunity to try out the Atom virtual classes, leaderboard, and social features as part of their 10k experience.

Through events like the 10k Challenge, the Iron Compass harnesses the power of RPM's active global community to help create brighter futures for kids. In 2021, the 10k Challenge raised over $130,000, with nearly 4,000 registered jumpers around the world logging a record 28 million jumps in 30 days.

The Iron Compass partners with 501c3 charitable organizations working in the functional training and outdoor/action sports communities to give kids the chance to realize their own potential, develop resilience and confidence, and find a sense of belonging in a positive and healthy community. In 2022, the Iron Compass will partner with FYR , STOKED , and the Capitola Junior Guards .

FYR (formerly Steve's Club National Program) is a 501c3 non-profit organization that empowers young people to build physical and mental strength for life by providing access to a network of community-based fitness and mentorship programs. 2022 marks the third year of partnership between FYR and the Iron Compass. The 2021 10k Challenge supported FYR with operational funds, grants to gym-based chapters, funding for the 2021 Leadership Camp, and the launch of a brand new scholarship program for graduating FYR athletes heading off to college.

Through mentorship and action sports culture, STOKED empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest potential, instilling passion, resilience and determination. STOKED collaborates with schools, community organizations, and a network of dedicated mentors to bridge the opportunity gap for low-income youth, and prepare them for a vibrant, fulfilled life after high school. RPM Training Co. is proud to forge a new partnership with STOKED in 2022.

The Capitola Junior Lifeguard program provides instruction in the basic fundamentals of ocean water safety, first aid, lifesaving, fitness and good sportsmanship. As part of RPM's commitment to local investment in the Santa Cruz community where the company is headquartered, the Iron Compass will work with the Capitola Foundation to provide 2022 program scholarships to kids who would otherwise be unable to participate in the Junior Guards.

"I couldn't be more pleased to see something that started as a fun social media thing years ago turn into such a powerful tool to help our communities," said RPM co-founder and CCO Josh Rogers. "We're so excited to welcome two new charity partners this year, which I think really shows the growth of the RPM community and the impact of the 10k Challenge. The work our partners are doing is so admirable, and so important, we're just proud to be able to support them."

Prominent athletes, trainers, and fitness influencers such as Tori Boggs, five-time Grand World Jump Rope Champion, CrossFit Games athlete Noah Ohlsen, and Gustavo Vaz Tostes, head trainer at WIT Fitness and former professional footballer, are joining the 2022 10k Challenge for the second year in a row, while new 10k Ambassadors such as Eric Hinman, endurance athlete and 5x Ironman, and RPM-sponsored surfers Griffin and Crosby Colapinto are bringing the 10k Challenge to the outdoor sports communities.

All skill levels are welcome: 10k Challenge participants can log jumps performed as double-unders (two revolutions of the rope per jump), single-unders, or a combination of both.

About RPM Training Co:

Active lifestyle brand RPM Training Co., founded in 2012 by brothers Josh and Shane Rogers, has earned a worldwide reputation for design and quality within the functional training, action sports, and outdoor communities. The launch of Atom, the world's first complete functional training at-home experience, builds on the brand's history of innovation within the training equipment space—as exemplified by their premium speed rope—and commitment to purposeful functional training as the best preparation for life's adventures.

www.rpmtraining.com

Instagram: @rpmtrainingco

Contact: oleonard@rpmtraining.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpm-training-co-opens-registration-for-2022-10k-challenge-in-support-of-the-iron-compass-initiative-301427424.html

SOURCE RPM Training Co.