RPM To Webcast Presentation At Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals, Agriculture And Packaging Conference

RPM International Inc. (RPM) - Get RPM International Inc. Report announced today that Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO, and Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference. The fireside chat presentation will begin Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. EST.

The presentation will focus on RPM's growth strategy; financial performance, including its 48 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investors/Presentations & Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available within three hours after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for 90 days.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: Consumer Group, Construction Products Group, Performance Coatings Group and Specialty Products Group. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

