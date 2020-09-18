Royer Hires The Fantastical To Guide US Expansion Plans

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royer, a premium Canadian manufacturer of occupational footwear, has hired Boston's The Fantastical agency to lead marketing efforts for an upcoming expansion in the United States. Already an industry favorite for many in Canada, Royer manufactures a premium footwear solution for workers in a variety of industries including police and military, construction, welding and fabrication, and many more. All of Royer's boots are CSA certified, having passed the stringent testing for protective equipment and apparel and manufactured in Canada.

One of the few manufacturers still assembling footwear in North America, Royer is looking to expand distribution into the United States through a new e-commerce/D2C web experience, as well as partnerships with key brick and mortar distributors. "As we look to bring our boots to the United States, we needed to partner with a firm who understands that footwear is one of, if not the, most important tools that a worker needs. On a daily basis, your boots are responsible for keeping our customers both safe and comfortable - Royer ticks both of those boxes. The team at The Fantastical has deep occupational footwear experience and has demonstrated a passion for helping us to bring these to market in the States." Said Patrick Gaudreau, Director of Marketing for Royer in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

The Fantastical has worked on brands such as MassMutual, Johnny Rocket's, White Elephant Resorts, Veracode, Four Seasons, Mind Body, and many more. Steve Mietelski, co-founder of the Fantastical, shared "We all have had a hand in building some pretty significant footwear brands over our years in the industry. We're particularly excited to partner with Royer because we can personally attest that their boots are some of the most comfortable in the industry! We're looking forward to helping to craft their US launch and getting these boots on the feet of people who need to be protected and comfortable, day in and day out."

