NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RGT) has established December 18, 2020 as the record date for its fourth quarter Common Stock distribution. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is expected to be paid on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020 (ex-dividend on December 17, 2020). The amount and estimated sources for such expected distribution on December 31, 2020 will be set forth in a subsequent press release to be issued by the Fund.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose Shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

For further information on The Royce Funds℠, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-inc-establishes-record-date-for-fourth-quarter-common-stock-distribution-301187770.html

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust