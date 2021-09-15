Royal Stoke University Hospital Deploys Vocera Solution To Improve Care Team Collaboration And Patient Safety During COVID-19

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) - Get Vocera Communications, Inc. Report, a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Royal Stoke University Hospital (part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust in the UK) deployed the Vocera Badge across its emergency department to streamline communication and collaboration among team members, enabling better patient flow, care and safety.

The hands-free communication devices were funded by a grant to support the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The voice-controlled Badge can be worn under personal protective equipment (PPE), helping protect staff from the need to don and doff PPE for important care team connection and potentially reduce the risk of contamination. By simply saying a name, role or team, healthcare workers can connect and collaborate completely hands-free, even in isolation, while scrubbed in, or in PPE.

"Vocera has allowed us to improve patient care by making it easier for clinicians to communicate quickly and safely," said Dr. Brijesh Patel, Emergency Medicine Consultant at Royal Stoke University Hospital. "We are a big hospital with many compartmentalized divisions and reaching the right clinician is the key to providing better patient care. The Vocera Badge allows us to quickly communicate, reduce delays, and increase responsiveness."

Purpose built for healthcare, a nurse, doctor, or other care team member wearing a Badge can use simple voice commands to reach a specific person, request supplies, or get help. Based on the impact at Royal Stoke University Hospital, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust plans to implement the solution in the emergency department at County Hospital in Stafford.

"We are proud to support University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and the frontline workers at Royal Stoke University Hospital as they care for patients, families and the community throughout the pandemic and beyond," said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO for Vocera.

About Royal Stoke University Hospital

Royal Stoke University Hospital is a teaching and research hospital located in Stoke-on-Trent. It is one of the largest hospitals in the country and a major local employer, with more than 6,000 staff. It is part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which cares for over two million people. UHNM provides specialized services in trauma, cancer diagnosis and treatment, management of liver disease, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, and respiratory conditions. It also boasts expertise in spinal surgery, upper gastro-intestinal surgery, complex orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and neurosurgery with some of the most modern operating theatres in Europe. For more information, visit www.uhnm.nhs.uk.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company's wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME's list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

