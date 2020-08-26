Royal Enfield Introduces 2021 Himalayan

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, announced today the launch of the 2021 Himalayan with new features adding to the already impressive legacy of the 411cc adventure motorcycle. Since its introduction in 2016, the Himalayan has earned the respect and admiration of discerning motorcyclists and aspiring adventure riders.

Starting September 1, 2020, interested consumers may reserve a 2021 Himalayan at www.RoyalEnfieldNA.com. Quantities are limited and are only available through the website. Once reserved, consumers will present a unique buyer's code at participating Royal Enfield dealers within seven days of receipt to confirm the reservation.

The 2021 Himalayan retains the original versatility and durability of the motorcycle, with added features to improve the riding experience. New for 2021 is a switchable antilock braking system (ABS) providing riders with more control when navigating challenging off-road conditions. The new Himalayan also features a revamped rear brake mechanism that improves brake engagement and rider feel for decreased stopping distances. Additional features in response to customer feedback also include an improved side-stand design and hazard light switch in case of road or trail side emergencies.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three new colorways, Lake Blue and Rock Red, and Gravel Gray, adding to the existing portfolio of Snow White, Granite Black and Sleet. The motorcycle comes with a three-year warranty and will be available across all Royal Enfield dealerships in North America starting at $4,999.

"The Himalayan continues to be one of the best-selling units in North America," said Krishnan Ramaswamy, interim Business Head and President of Royal Enfield Americas. "The affordability, versatility and capability of the Himalayan has established it as a must-have adventure bike and with these updates, it's better than ever before. Simplicity and a great riding experience are the center of who Royal Enfield is as a brand. We're pleased that the Himalayan continues to deliver that experience to riders across the globe. It's not only an approachable bike for the young and entry level rider but also a good dual-purpose addition to the stable of an experienced biker."

The Himalayan includes a wide variety of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories as well, allowing riders the freedom to customize the Himalayan according to their pursuits. To see the full lineup of accessories and apparel, visit www.RoyalEnfieldNA.com/accessories.

The Himalayan, which was launched primarily for the Indian markets, has become one of the best adventure touring motorcycles in its segment globally. It has paved the path for more accessible forms of adventure touring and the new Himalayan will further strengthen this underserved category.

The perfect motorcycle companion for adventure touring and exploration has just gotten even better.

About Royal EnfieldThe oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

For more information on Royal Enfield North America, please visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/us/en/, https://www.instagram.com/royalenfield_na/ and www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.

