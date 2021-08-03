Royal Caribbean Releases Schedule For Remaining Ships Returning To Sailing

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International today announced that its complete lineup of ships will be sailing by spring 2022. Spanning cruises from the Big Apple to the Down Under, the next group of returning ships and itineraries will begin to safely set sail in September with Oasis of the Seas' first sailing from the New York area - a 7-night itinerary to the cruise line's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. The cruise line's continued comeback builds on its months-long success in delivering memorable and safe cruise vacations across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe, and each ship now returning will cruise with the health measures that have safeguarded the well-being of guests, crew and destination communities to date. All 2021 and 2022 cruises are open to book here.

"We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways. More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they've done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we'll bring to life," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "It's been incredible to see families come together again on board our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we'll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful."

Vacationers and their families can again seek out adventure in Royal Caribbean's diverse range of ships and itineraries that offer a variety of lengths and destinations around the world. The plans for the return of all 26 ships add to previously announced Royal Caribbean milestones coming later this year, including the cruise line's return to California and the start of the first full winter season from Barbados.

Headlining what's in store is Oasis at the tail end of the summer. The ship that revolutionized cruising will sail from the New York area on Sept. 5, becoming the first of the game-changing Oasis Class to do so when it embarks on 7-night itineraries to destinations in The Bahamas like Perfect Day at CocoCay. Soon after, on Nov. 19, Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles to set sail with West Coast vacationers on short 3-, 4- and 5-night getaways to Catalina Island, California and Mexico. Setting the stage for a bold 2022, December will bring Royal Caribbean's long-awaited return to two popular destinations on opposite sides of the world. Ovation of the Seas will head back to Australiaon Dec. 13 to sail domestic cruises from Sydney, and Grandeur of the Seas will cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados on 7- and 14-night sailings to bucket list-worthy islands as soon as Dec. 5.

Upcoming 2021-2022 Adventures

Royal Caribbean's Health and Safety MeasuresTravelers can plan their cruise with peace of mind knowing that Royal Caribbean requires all crew members and guests who are of the eligible age for the vaccine to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For travelers sailing on cruises from Florida, it is strongly recommended that all eligible guests be vaccinated. Children younger than the eligible age on any cruise must undergo testing and follow other health and safety measures. The cruise line's health protocols, such has vaccine and testing requirements, are available here on the Royal Caribbean website and listed by point of departure.

The vaccine policy is one of the cruise line's multilayered measures that safeguard the well-being of all guests, crew members and the communities at each port of call. These protocols include the ships' robust ventilation systems, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and cruising at reduced occupancy as ships initially return to sailing.

Royal Caribbean is in ongoing discussions with multiple national, state and local health and government authorities around the world regarding the various requirements for all upcoming sailings. Independent of the port of departure, the cruise line will continue to follow the guidelines as recommended by health experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health and safety measures will be evaluated as public health circumstances evolve, and guests and travel partners will be notified of updates.

About Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

*Serenade and Explorer of the Seas' 2021 cruises are existing itineraries for the following ships: Brilliance, Rhapsody and Vision of the Seas, respectively. Guests booked on these ships will be automatically transferred to the new ship.

