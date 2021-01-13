Royal Caribbean Launches New Adventures From Barbados

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International will for the first time call Barbados "home" next winter, offering travelers fresh ways to experience the southern Caribbean on Grandeur of the Seas . Three distinct 7- and 14-night itineraries will each feature a unique lineup of bucket-list destinations - including three new ports of call in the islands of Tobago, Trinidad and St. Vincent. Showcasing the natural beauty and cultures of the region, weeklong sailings will island hop to a different destination every day or offer late-night stays in the famed ABC islands - Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Grandeur's longer escapes will tout an overnight stay in Aruba coupled with visits to Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, among others.

"We are excited to grow our longstanding partnership with Barbados and introduce Bridgetown as Royal Caribbean's newest home port. Sailing from the heart of the Windward Islands unlocks new memorable vacations to share with family and friends in breathtaking places, such as Grenada, St. Lucia, and now St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The pink-sand beaches and unexpected adventures across Barbados also make it an ideal destination for our guests to experience even more of the Caribbean charm and culture before or after their cruise."

"After the year the industry and region have had, this is a shining light to look forward to this coming winter season. We have wanted to see for some time more homeporting operations from Barbados, the incorporation of pre- and post-stay vacations which expose cruisers to the best Barbados has to offer and at a regional level, the development of new itineraries that elevates the cruise experience throughout the Caribbean," said Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados. "So, we are extremely pleased to extend the welcome mat for Grandeur of the Seas to Barbados. We are looking forward to displaying our Bajan hospitality, wide range of accommodations, rich culture, diversity of experiences, world class cuisine, unique attractions, and especially want to share the warmth of the Barbadian people. These are the things that keep visitors coming back for more!"

Barbados is known for its rich history and celebrated for its kind and hospitable people - a defining Bajan trait passed on for almost 400 years and still strong today. Adventure-seekers looking to discover the Bajan island vibe will have diverse experiences to choose from across the country's 11 parishes - a mix of coastal, rural and urban neighborhoods, some sophisticated and luxurious, others immersive and based in nature. Spanning 166 square miles between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, the island affectionately known as "Little England" is chock-full of natural and cultural heritage to satisfy wanderlust of all types.

Royal Caribbean's new 2021-22 winter cruises from Bridgetown, Barbados open for sale today. The itineraries depart on Sundays and ports of call for each are:

7-night Southern Caribbean Island Hop : Departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting Scarborough, Tobago (new); Port of Spain, Trinidad (new); St. George's, Grenada ; Kingstown, St. Vincent (new); Roseau, Dominica ; and Castries, St. Lucia

: Departing (new) and visiting Scarborough, (new); (new); ; (new); ; and 7-night Southern Caribbean Adventure : Departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting St. George's, Grenada ; Kralendijk, Bonaire ; Oranjestad, Aruba ; Willemstad, Curacao ; and Port of Spain, Trinidad (new)

: Departing (new) and visiting ; Kralendijk, ; ; ; and (new) 14-night Ultimate Caribbean: Departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting St. George's, Grenada ; Kingstown, St. Vincent (new); Kralendijk, Bonaire ; Oranjestad, Aruba (overnight); Willemstad, Curacao ; Port of Spain, Trinidad (new); Cartagena, Colombia ; Colon, Panama ; and Puerto Limon , Costa Rica

Royal Caribbean's inaugural season sailing from Barbados adds even more variety to the cruise line's current 2021-22 winter season. New departure ports and destinations will bring a breadth of fresh experiences for travelers to make the most of their highly anticipated vacations.

About Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL- CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

